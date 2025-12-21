Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP: Boy Shoots Dead Man Accused Of Killing His Uncle 18 Years Ago

UP: Boy Shoots Dead Man Accused Of Killing His Uncle 18 Years Ago

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ghaziabad(UP): A teenager allegedly shot dead a man accused of killing his uncle 18 years ago at the Olympic trisection here in Muradnagar area and later surrendered at the local police station, police said.

Imran, a 49-year-old milk trader who lived in Kachchi Sarai Basti, was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a district court for the murder in 2007. Later, he appealed in the high court and has been out on bail since 2017.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the minor allegedly shot Imran dead on Saturday to avenge his uncle's murder.

Imran was sitting at a friend's cycle shop in the Olympic trisection market when the teenager reached the spot and allegedly fired three rounds at him. The bullets hit Imran in the chest, causing him to collapse, police said.

Local traders rushed him to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

Following the incident, angry shopkeepers shut down the market, alleging laxity in police security arrangements. "Residents and traders are terrified after the killing," said Danish Hazi who participated in the protest.

Apart from the minor, four persons -- Yasir, Sabir, Arfaz and Kaif -- have been booked in the case. Police are probing the role of the other accused and are also verifying the age of the main accused.

"Additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident," DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
