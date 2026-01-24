'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district has been accused of kidnapping a man and subjecting him to brutal physical abuse. The victim alleged that BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari and his maternal cousin abducted him, beat him mercilessly, stripped him naked, recorded videos, and urinated on him before leaving him unconscious by the roadside, believing him to be dead.

Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the local police station, demanding strict action against those involved.

Alleged Abduction After Dinner, Land Dispute at the Core

The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar. The victim claimed he has been embroiled in a long-standing land dispute with MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari over a property registered in his name in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow. According to him, tensions escalated due to this dispute.

The victim said that around 11 p.m., while returning home after attending a dinner, he was intercepted by two black Scorpio vehicles. He alleged that the MLA and his associates overtook him, confronted him, and forcibly made him sit in their vehicle.

Claims of Filming While Naked, Urination During Assault

According to the complaint, the accused then took him to a brick kiln in Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur, where he was severely assaulted. The victim alleged that MLA Ankur Tiwari watched the assault through a video call and instructed his supporters to urinate on him. He claimed that a man identified as Sawan Tiwari carried out the act, while videos were recorded after he was stripped.

The victim further stated that he had worked closely with the MLA for seven to eight years, but their relationship deteriorated due to the land dispute, eventually turning into open hostility.

Family Levels Serious Charges, Police Order Probe

The victim’s mother also accused the MLA of orchestrating the attack, alleging that her son was beaten and thrown onto the roadside. Enraged by the incident, family members and supporters created a ruckus outside the police station.

Responding to the allegations, Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said a complaint related to a land dispute and assault has been received, in which the name of a public representative has been mentioned. He said the investigation has been handed over to the City Circle Officer and action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

