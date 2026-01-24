BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari is accused of kidnapping a man, physically abusing him, stripping him naked, recording videos, and urinating on him. The victim claims a land dispute is the motive.
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
The victim alleges he was beaten, stripped, filmed, and urinated on before being left for dead. His family protested, demanding action. Police have launched an investigation into the serious allegations.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district has been accused of kidnapping a man and subjecting him to brutal physical abuse. The victim alleged that BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari and his maternal cousin abducted him, beat him mercilessly, stripped him naked, recorded videos, and urinated on him before leaving him unconscious by the roadside, believing him to be dead.
Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the local police station, demanding strict action against those involved.
Alleged Abduction After Dinner, Land Dispute at the Core
The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar. The victim claimed he has been embroiled in a long-standing land dispute with MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari over a property registered in his name in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow. According to him, tensions escalated due to this dispute.
The victim said that around 11 p.m., while returning home after attending a dinner, he was intercepted by two black Scorpio vehicles. He alleged that the MLA and his associates overtook him, confronted him, and forcibly made him sit in their vehicle.
Claims of Filming While Naked, Urination During Assault
According to the complaint, the accused then took him to a brick kiln in Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur, where he was severely assaulted. The victim alleged that MLA Ankur Tiwari watched the assault through a video call and instructed his supporters to urinate on him. He claimed that a man identified as Sawan Tiwari carried out the act, while videos were recorded after he was stripped.
The victim further stated that he had worked closely with the MLA for seven to eight years, but their relationship deteriorated due to the land dispute, eventually turning into open hostility.
Family Levels Serious Charges, Police Order Probe
The victim’s mother also accused the MLA of orchestrating the attack, alleging that her son was beaten and thrown onto the roadside. Enraged by the incident, family members and supporters created a ruckus outside the police station.
Responding to the allegations, Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said a complaint related to a land dispute and assault has been received, in which the name of a public representative has been mentioned. He said the investigation has been handed over to the City Circle Officer and action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.
Related Video
Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the allegations against BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari?
Where and when did the alleged incident take place?
The incident reportedly occurred under the Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar. The victim claims he was abducted around 11 p.m. while returning home after dinner.
What was the alleged motive for the abduction and assault?
The victim alleges that a long-standing land dispute over a property in Lucknow with MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari escalated, leading to the attack. Their relationship reportedly soured due to this dispute.
What action have the police taken so far?
The police have received a complaint naming a public representative in relation to a land dispute and assault. An investigation has been ordered and handed over to the City Circle Officer.