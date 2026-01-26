The private business jet was carrying eight people when it crashed. One person was critically injured.
7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport
At least seven people were killed and one critically injured after a private business jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine amid heavy snowfall.
The private jet crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine during a snowstorm. The airport was temporarily shut down following the incident.
The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday. Severe winter weather conditions were present at the time.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash.
