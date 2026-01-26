Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport

7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport

At least seven people were killed and one critically injured after a private business jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine amid heavy snowfall.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
At least seven people were killed and one person was critically injured after a private business jet crashed during a snowstorm at Bangor International Airport in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The airport, located about 200 miles north of Boston, was temporarily shut down following the incident as emergency crews responded to the scene. Heavy snowfall was reported in the area at the time of the crash, according to the Associated Press.

Crash Shortly After Takeoff

The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people, crashed shortly after takeoff at around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday. The incident occurred as New England and large parts of the United States were experiencing severe winter weather, with widespread snowfall and storm conditions. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash. In a preliminary statement, the NTSB said the jet went down soon after departure and was followed by a post-crash fire. The agency added that no further details would be released until investigators arrive at the site.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were on board the private jet that crashed?

The private business jet was carrying eight people when it crashed. One person was critically injured.

Where did the private jet crash?

The private jet crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine during a snowstorm. The airport was temporarily shut down following the incident.

When did the private jet crash occur?

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday. Severe winter weather conditions were present at the time.

Who is investigating the private jet crash?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Plane Crash Maine Private Jet Crash
