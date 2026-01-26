7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport

At least seven people were killed and one person was critically injured after a private business jet crashed during a snowstorm at Bangor International Airport in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The airport, located about 200 miles north of Boston, was temporarily shut down following the incident as emergency crews responded to the scene. Heavy snowfall was reported in the area at the time of the crash, according to the Associated Press.

Crash Shortly After Takeoff

The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people, crashed shortly after takeoff at around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday. The incident occurred as New England and large parts of the United States were experiencing severe winter weather, with widespread snowfall and storm conditions. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash. In a preliminary statement, the NTSB said the jet went down soon after departure and was followed by a post-crash fire. The agency added that no further details would be released until investigators arrive at the site.