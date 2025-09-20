Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP: 3 Arrested In Connection With Toll Plaza Deputy Manager's Killing

UP: 3 Arrested In Connection With Toll Plaza Deputy Manager's Killing

During checking on Friday night, police intercepted a car near Sisona road under Chhapar police station area and arrested the three accused after an exchange of fire.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested following an encounter with police in connection with the killing of a deputy manager of a toll plaza, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim scolded two of the toll plaza employees, Sugam and Shiv Malik, for coming late to work and they were angry over this. The two are on the run.

Arvind Pandey, the deputy manager of Chapar toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, was abducted and killed on Thursday night. His body bearing multiple stab wounds was found in the Jani area here on Friday morning.

Toll plaza manager Mukesh Chouhan was also seriously injured in the attack.

During checking on Friday night, police intercepted a car near Sisona road under Chhapar police station area and arrested the three accused, Shubham, Shekhar and Pradeep Kumar, after an exchange of fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters.

Shubham and Shekhar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were shifted to hospital. The car being used by the accused, two mobile phones and two pistols were seized from them, the SP said.

Based on a complaint by Chouhan, the toll plaza manager, police have registered a case in the matter. The accused have been booked on charges of murder, abduction and attempt to murder, the officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarnagar UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget