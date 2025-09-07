11-Year-Old Girl Raped By Father Of Two Gives Birth, Infant Dies Minutes Later

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities11-Year-Old Girl Raped By Father Of Two Gives Birth, Infant Dies Minutes Later

The girl's family discovered her pregnancy on Thursday after she complained of persistent stomach pain. She was then rushed to a government hospital where she delivered the baby.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where an 11-year-old girl, repeatedly raped and blackmailed by a 31-year-old man, gave birth to a premature baby that died shortly after birth, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to officials, the child was delivered seven months into the pregnancy at the District Women’s Hospital but survived only for about 30 minutes. The incident has sparked outrage, with authorities swiftly taking action against the accused.

Accused Arrested, DNA Test Ordered

Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Rashid, a father of two. He was taken into custody on Saturday, Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Police have also collected the newborn’s DNA sample to match it with Rashid.

The girl’s elder brother revealed that the ordeal began six to seven months ago when Rashid allegedly lured his younger sister to his house with the offer of fruit. There, he raped her for the first time.

He then threatened to kill her family if she told anyone and reportedly recorded a video to blackmail her into continued sexual exploitation.

Family Learns of Pregnancy After Stomach Pain

It was only after the minor complained of severe abdominal pain that the family discovered the horrific abuse this week. Her family then consulted doctors at a government hospital, where an ultrasound revealed she was seven months pregnant.

She was immediately referred to the District Women’s Hospital, where she delivered the premature baby on Thursday, PTI reported.

Doctors said the girl’s condition had been critical after delivery due to extreme blood loss and her tender age. However, hospital authorities have confirmed that her health is now improving.

“Her condition is improving,” District Women's Hospital CMS Dr. Tribhuvan Prasad told PTI on Saturday.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
