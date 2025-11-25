Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

Talking at the event, Stalin said, "This conclave is taking place at a very crucial moment, especially when the centralisation of power is increasing in India."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin while speaking at ABP's Southern Rising Summit 2025 said the state is ready to fight a "language war" if the Centre imposes Hindi.

He added that "an algorithm" is a set of clear steps used to solve a problem or reach a result. "In computer, it works like a method that tells the machine exactly what to do. In a similar way, Tamil Nadu's politics also follows a clear and consistent method, that's what we call the Dravidian algorithm. This algorithm has been developed with many social, cultural and political inputs gathered over the past century. This algorithm guides the people of Tamil Nadu when they make their very important political decisions. One such political decision is that the Tamil people will never submit to the dominance of the Union government," Stalin said.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Udhayanidhi Stalin ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Tamil Nadu Language War
