HomeCitiesUddhav Thackeray Suffers Setback As Councillors Declared ‘Unreachable’; Explosive Claim By Shinde Faction

Kalyan-Dombivali mayoral race remains uncertain as BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena vie for power. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s Mahayuti alliance failed to secure any seats.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The results of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections have been declared, but the mayoral picture in several civic bodies, including Kalyan-Dombivali, remains uncertain. Reservations for mayoral posts will be determined through a lottery on January 22, after which political parties are expected to announce their candidates. In the meantime, all parties are working strategically to consolidate numbers and form alliances. In the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, which has 122 seats, a majority for the mayor requires 62 seats. 

Thackeray Faction Councillors Under Scrutiny

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has emerged as the largest party with 52 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. Ajit Pawar’s Mahayuti alliance failed to secure any seats, leaving both the BJP and Shiv Sena scrambling to form a government. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction won 11 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s party claimed one seat, and Raj Thackeray’s party secured five seats. The Shinde faction’s contact chief, Mahesh Gaikwad, personally met with Thackeray faction district chief Sharad Patil to clarify reports that nine councillors from the Thackeray faction were unreachable.

Uddhav To Take Actions Against Many Councillors

 Gaikwad confirmed that two councillors, Madhur Mhatre and Kirti Dhone, are indeed in contact with the Thackeray faction. The Uddhav faction has indicated that it will take action against these councillors who had gone out of contact. As the mayoral lottery approaches, both BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are intensifying efforts to secure alliances and consolidate their position. The coming days will be crucial in determining who ultimately governs the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the reservations for mayoral posts be decided?

Reservations for mayoral posts will be determined through a lottery on January 22. This will precede the announcement of candidates by political parties.

How many seats are needed for a majority in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation?

A majority for the mayor in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation requires 62 seats. The corporation has a total of 122 seats.

Which political parties hold the most seats in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation?

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is the largest party with 52 seats, closely followed by the BJP with 51 seats. Other parties have significantly fewer seats.

Are there any reports of councillors being unreachable in the Thackeray faction?

Yes, there were reports that nine councillors from the Thackeray faction were unreachable. However, two councillors have been confirmed to be in contact with the Thackeray faction.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar BJP SHiv Sena Mahayuti Alliance
