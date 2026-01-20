Thackeray Faction Councillors Under Scrutiny

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has emerged as the largest party with 52 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. Ajit Pawar’s Mahayuti alliance failed to secure any seats, leaving both the BJP and Shiv Sena scrambling to form a government. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction won 11 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s party claimed one seat, and Raj Thackeray’s party secured five seats. The Shinde faction’s contact chief, Mahesh Gaikwad, personally met with Thackeray faction district chief Sharad Patil to clarify reports that nine councillors from the Thackeray faction were unreachable.

Uddhav To Take Actions Against Many Councillors

Gaikwad confirmed that two councillors, Madhur Mhatre and Kirti Dhone, are indeed in contact with the Thackeray faction. The Uddhav faction has indicated that it will take action against these councillors who had gone out of contact. As the mayoral lottery approaches, both BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are intensifying efforts to secure alliances and consolidate their position. The coming days will be crucial in determining who ultimately governs the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation.