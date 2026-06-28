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English NewsCitiesFaridabad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended Till July 1; These Areas To Be Affected

Faridabad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended Till July 1; These Areas To Be Affected

Even after supply resumes on July 1, it may take some time for water pressure to return to normal in areas located at the tail end of the distribution network. 

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

Residents of Faridabad and nearby Ballabgarh may face water shortages over the next few days amid the ongoing heat, as water supply will remain suspended in several parts of the city for nearly 48 hours. The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has urged residents to make adequate arrangements for water from June 29 to July 1. It has also appealed to people to use water judiciously during this period to avoid inconvenience. 

Also Read: Monsoon Remains Absent In Delhi, Feels-Like Temperature Nears 50°C

Water Supply Suspended From June 29 To July 1 

According to the FMDA, water supply to several localities will be stopped from the evening of June 29 until the evening of July 1 due to essential pipeline improvement work. The maintenance involves a technical connection of the 'Raini Well Water Supply Line No. 2' with another pipeline near Badarpur village. Officials said the upgrade is expected to improve both water pressure and the overall supply system once completed. However, even after supply resumes on July 1, it may take some time for water pressure to return to normal in areas located at the tail end of the distribution network. 

Areas Likely To Be Affected 

The disruption is expected to impact Tirkha Colony, Shiv Colony, Chawla Colony, Sector 24, Mujesar, Sectors 7 and 8, Ballabgarh Sector 3, and several other nearby localities. In the advisory, officials have asked people to use water carefully between June 29 and July 1.

"Fill overhead tanks, buckets, and other water storage containers before the afternoon of June 29 to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown. Avoid non-essential water use, including washing clothes, cleaning vehicles, or other activities that consume large amounts of water, until regular supply is restored," the advisory read.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cold Storage Unit In Lucknow

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Faridabad Delhi NCR News Faridabad Water Supply
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