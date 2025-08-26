Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy

Another video circulating online allegedly shows that only the first half, depicting Nikki being beaten, was widely shared, while the second half shows Nikki’s mother-in-law hitting Vipin Bhati.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New developments continue to emerge in the murder case of Nikki Bhati from Sirsa village in Greater Noida. On Monday, a video went viral on social media, allegedly recorded by Nikki’s sister, Kanchan. In the video, a voice can be heard saying, “Oh sister, what have you done? No one belongs to anyone.” Police have confirmed that the video is being verified, as per media reports.

Villagers claim that Nikki’s family had earlier circulated an incomplete video, while the one shared on Monday is the full version. The clip reportedly begins with an old assault video, followed by visuals of Nikki on fire. A woman’s voice can be heard making the above statement, which is alleged to be Kanchan’s.

Accusations have surfaced that two separate incidents, the beating and the fire, were merged to create a misleading narrative. Social media users who posted the video claim it reveals the “truth” behind Nikki’s death.

Another video circulating online allegedly shows that only the first half, depicting Nikki being beaten, was widely shared, while the second half shows Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya, hitting her son Vipin to stop him and trying to save Nikki.

Police said both videos are under investigation.

Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case

Nikki, a resident of Ruwabas village in Dadri, married Vipin of Sirsa village on December 27, 2016. Her elder sister, Kanchan, is married to Vipin’s brother. Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh, has accused her in-laws of harassing her over a Rs 35 lakh dowry demand.

On Thursday evening, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, allegedly set Nikki on fire. Severely burnt, Nikki was rushed to the hospital by her sister and neighbours but succumbed to injuries despite being shifted between two hospitals.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Greater Noida Vipin Bhati Nikki Bhati Murder Kanchan Video Nikki Sister Video Nikki Bhati Video
