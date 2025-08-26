Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy

New developments continue to emerge in the murder case of Nikki Bhati from Sirsa village in Greater Noida. On Monday, a video went viral on social media, allegedly recorded by Nikki’s sister, Kanchan. In the video, a voice can be heard saying, “Oh sister, what have you done? No one belongs to anyone.” Police have confirmed that the video is being verified, as per media reports.

Villagers claim that Nikki’s family had earlier circulated an incomplete video, while the one shared on Monday is the full version. The clip reportedly begins with an old assault video, followed by visuals of Nikki on fire. A woman’s voice can be heard making the above statement, which is alleged to be Kanchan’s.

"Truth is surfacing in Nikki's case. Initially tagged as #dowrydeath, Vipin Bhati was blamed while everyone jumped to conclusions. But what if this wasn’t a dowry case at all? Should influencers who backed the wrong narrative apologize? #JusticeForTruth" #VipinBhati #nikkibhati pic.twitter.com/MbEVUH2UkI — Bihar Buzz (@buzz_bihar) August 25, 2025

Accusations have surfaced that two separate incidents, the beating and the fire, were merged to create a misleading narrative. Social media users who posted the video claim it reveals the “truth” behind Nikki’s death.

Another video circulating online allegedly shows that only the first half, depicting Nikki being beaten, was widely shared, while the second half shows Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya, hitting her son Vipin to stop him and trying to save Nikki.

Police said both videos are under investigation.

Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case

Nikki, a resident of Ruwabas village in Dadri, married Vipin of Sirsa village on December 27, 2016. Her elder sister, Kanchan, is married to Vipin’s brother. Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh, has accused her in-laws of harassing her over a Rs 35 lakh dowry demand.

On Thursday evening, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, allegedly set Nikki on fire. Severely burnt, Nikki was rushed to the hospital by her sister and neighbours but succumbed to injuries despite being shifted between two hospitals.