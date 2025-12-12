Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTumakuru Police Bust Drug Network; Six Held With Ganja, MDMA ‘Targeting Students And Labourers’

Tumakuru Police Bust Drug Network; Six Held With Ganja, MDMA ‘Targeting Students And Labourers’

Six arrested in Tumakuru with 8 kg ganja and MDMA; police say drugs were trafficked from multiple states and sold near schools, colleges and labour hubs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tumakuru (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for alleged acts of drug peddling and eight kg of ganja and 12 grams of MDMA have been seized from them, officials said on Friday.

These substances were valued at Rs 11 lakh, they added.

Along with the narcotic substances, police also seized two cars worth Rs 14 lakh that were allegedly used in the illegal trade, they said.

The arrests were made by the Tilak Park police station on December 10 based on a tip-off received earlier this week, police added.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said the narcotics were being illegally transported from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra to Tumakuru via the North Karnataka--Andhra Pradesh route.

They were attempting to sell narcotic substances in the city and its outskirts, he said. Eight kg of ganja and 12 grams of MDMA were seized from their possession, police said.

Students and labourers were among the key targets in the distribution chain, with drugs allegedly being sold near school and college premises, the officer said.

He added that strict measures have been initiated to curb the proliferation of narcotics in the district and that operations would continue.

Legal action has been taken against them under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, with cases registered at Tilak Park police station.

The district police have urged the public to report any suspicious drug-related activity near colleges, parks, or other public spaces to 112, to help make Tumakuru drug-free.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Karnataka Police NDPS Act Drug Peddling MDMA Tumakuru Drugs Ganja Seizure Student Drug Network
