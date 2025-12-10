Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTrouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks

A court has admitted a complaint against storyteller Aniruddhacharya over his controversial remarks about women. The case will be heard on 1 January, when the petitioner’s statement is recorded.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The legal troubles of storyteller Aniruddhacharya have deepened after a court accepted a complaint against him over alleged indecent remarks about women made in October. With the case now officially registered in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, proceedings are set to move forward in the coming weeks.

Court Admits Complaint; Next Hearing on 1 January

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on 1 January, when the court will record the petitioner’s statement. The complaint stems from a viral video circulated in October, in which Aniruddhacharya commented on daughters being married at the age of 25, remarks that sparked widespread criticism and strong reactions across social media.

As the clip gained traction, many condemned the comments, arguing that they demeaned women. Amid the backlash, Aniruddhacharya later issued a clarification, insisting he respected women and claiming his remarks had been misinterpreted.

Case Filed by All India Hindu Mahasabha Leader

The controversy escalated when Meera Rathore, Agra District President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, filed a petition before CJM Utsav Raj Gaurav. After reviewing the complaint, the court has now formally admitted it, clearing the way for further legal action.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Manish Gupta, a complaint had earlier been submitted at Vrindavan Kotwali, but the police did not file an FIR. Following this, Meera Rathore approached the CJM court directly. After a hearing, the court agreed to register the complaint, marking what Rathore’s side calls a “major success”.

What Happens Next?

With the court now officially taking cognisance of the case, Aniruddhacharya’s legal challenges have deepened. Further proceedings will take place after the petitioner’s statement is recorded on 1 January.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Aniruddhacharya Controversial Remarks Court Complaint Women Comments CJM Mathura Meera Rathore
