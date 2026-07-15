TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before Court To Give Voice Sample in Intimidatory Speech Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee provided voice sample in election speech probe.

High Court ordered Banerjee's appearance after previous non-compliance.

Court ensured MP's safety, preventing heckling during appearance.

Banerjee seeks to quash FIR regarding alleged intimidatory remarks.

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Bidhannagar court to give his voice sample before a magistrate in connection with an investigation into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

Banerjee had not appeared before the magistrate on two earlier dates, ordered by the Bidhannagar SDJM court, for giving his voice sample on a prayer by the investigating agency.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 10 directed Banerjee to appear before the magistrate at noon on July 15 for the purpose.

A huge posse of police personnel was deployed in and around the court premises in Salt Lake near here to ensure no untoward incident occurs during Banerjee's appearance.

On a plea by his lawyer, the high court directed the police to ensure that the Diamond Harbour MP is not subjected to hurling of eggs or any other harassment when he appears before the jurisdictional court or the investigating agency.

Banerjee was heckled when he had visited a deceased party supporter's house at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on May 30.

The high court had on July 10 expressed displeasure at the TMC MP for "not cooperating" with the investigation into the alleged intimidatory speech he made during the West Bengal assembly poll campaign.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had "dismissed as withdrawn" a criminal revisional application of Banerjee challenging the Bidhananagar court's direction to give his voice sample in connection with the probe.

The high court directed Banerjee to comply with its May 21 order granting him protection from coercive action till July 31 in the intimidatory speech case, contingent on his cooperation with the investigation.

The TMC MP has petitioned the high court to quash the FIR regarding his alleged intimidatory comments against a rival party's leaders and workers at a public meeting before the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, held on April 29.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)