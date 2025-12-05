Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Mamata Can Have Me Killed’: Humayun Kabir’s Big Charge Amid Babri-Masjid Row

‘Mamata Can Have Me Killed’: Humayun Kabir’s Big Charge Amid Babri-Masjid Row

He said the new party would be unveiled on 22 December at Baharampur’s Textile intersection and vowed to fight both the BJP’s “communal politics” and TMC’s “corrupt leadership.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Humayun Kabir reached Baharampur stadium nearly 90 minutes before Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting after being invited by the district leadership. While standing near the main stage, he learnt from journalists that Firhad Hakim had declared his suspension at a press conference in Trinamool Bhavan. Kabir dismissed Hakim’s remarks, saying he would not respond to them.

The suspended TMC leader, MLA Humayun Kabir, surrounded by supporters, also visited the land in Boldanga Block-1 of Murshidabad, where he plans to lay down the foundation stone of a mosque named 'Babri Masjid' in a ceremony tomorrow.

Launch of New Party, Plan to Contest 135 Seats

Reacting sharply, Kabir announced he would form his own party and field candidates in 135 constituencies. He accused Trinamool leaders and the government of widespread corruption and extortion, declaring, “The people of the state will decide.” He said the new party would be unveiled on 22 December at Baharampur’s Textile intersection and vowed to fight both the BJP’s “communal politics” and TMC’s “corrupt leadership.”

Direct Challenge to Mamata Banerjee

In his strongest comments yet, Kabir claimed, “Mamata Banerjee will not be able to do anything except arrest me. She can do another thing, she can get me killed by someone.” He linked his suspension to his role in the proposed reconstruction of the Babri Masjid, asserting he would not retreat from the initiative.

Past Warnings and Long Political Journey

Kabir had earlier criticised the party multiple times and was issued a show-cause notice before being suspended. This is not the first time he has alleged threats to his life. In February 2015, after being expelled from the TMC for six years, he had told Anandabazar Patrika he feared he might be “murdered or framed.”

Beginning his career with the Congress, Kabir later moved to TMC, briefly joined the BJP, returned to TMC, and is now preparing to launch a new political outfit, another sharp turn in a long and turbulent political journey.

Also read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Babri Masjid Mamata Banerjee Humayun Kabir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
India
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget