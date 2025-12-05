‘Mamata Can Have Me Killed’: Humayun Kabir’s Big Charge Amid Babri-Masjid Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Humayun Kabir reached Baharampur stadium nearly 90 minutes before Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting after being invited by the district leadership. While standing near the main stage, he learnt from journalists that Firhad Hakim had declared his suspension at a press conference in Trinamool Bhavan. Kabir dismissed Hakim’s remarks, saying he would not respond to them.

The suspended TMC leader, MLA Humayun Kabir, surrounded by supporters, also visited the land in Boldanga Block-1 of Murshidabad, where he plans to lay down the foundation stone of a mosque named 'Babri Masjid' in a ceremony tomorrow.

Launch of New Party, Plan to Contest 135 Seats

Reacting sharply, Kabir announced he would form his own party and field candidates in 135 constituencies. He accused Trinamool leaders and the government of widespread corruption and extortion, declaring, “The people of the state will decide.” He said the new party would be unveiled on 22 December at Baharampur’s Textile intersection and vowed to fight both the BJP’s “communal politics” and TMC’s “corrupt leadership.”

Direct Challenge to Mamata Banerjee

In his strongest comments yet, Kabir claimed, “Mamata Banerjee will not be able to do anything except arrest me. She can do another thing, she can get me killed by someone.” He linked his suspension to his role in the proposed reconstruction of the Babri Masjid, asserting he would not retreat from the initiative.

Past Warnings and Long Political Journey

Kabir had earlier criticised the party multiple times and was issued a show-cause notice before being suspended. This is not the first time he has alleged threats to his life. In February 2015, after being expelled from the TMC for six years, he had told Anandabazar Patrika he feared he might be “murdered or framed.”

Beginning his career with the Congress, Kabir later moved to TMC, briefly joined the BJP, returned to TMC, and is now preparing to launch a new political outfit, another sharp turn in a long and turbulent political journey.