Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi

A New York-bound Air India aircraft suffered damage to its right engine on Thursday after ingesting a foreign object while taxiing at Delhi airport, following a return caused by the sudden closure of Iranian airspace.

Flight Forced To Turn Back After Iranian Airspace Closure

Air India Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which affected its planned route.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said the aircraft encountered a foreign object upon landing back in Delhi.

Engine Damaged While Taxiing In Dense Fog

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was safely positioned at a designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the spokesperson added.

Video Shows Aircraft On Tarmac

A video, reportedly shot by a passenger on board, showed the aircraft stationed on the tarmac and surrounded by ground staff. The damage to the engine was visible in the footage.

Aircraft Grounded For Investigation

Air India said the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed investigation and will undergo necessary repairs. The airline cautioned that this could lead to potential disruptions on select A350 routes.

Recent Engine-Related Incident Recalled

The incident comes shortly after another engine-related issue involving an Air India aircraft.

On December 22, an Air India flight bound for Mumbai returned to Delhi after being airborne for about an hour due to a technical issue.

DGCA Details December 22 Air Turnback

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft was “involved in Airturnback as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 (Right-Hand engine).”

Shortly thereafter, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero, following which the crew shut down the engine as per procedure and landed safely in Delhi, the DGCA said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was reportedly carrying around 355 people at the time.

Air India had then said, “The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure.”