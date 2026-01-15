Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi

Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)

A New York-bound Air India aircraft suffered damage to its right engine on Thursday after ingesting a foreign object while taxiing at Delhi airport, following a return caused by the sudden closure of Iranian airspace.

Flight Forced To Turn Back After Iranian Airspace Closure

Air India Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which affected its planned route.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said the aircraft encountered a foreign object upon landing back in Delhi.

Engine Damaged While Taxiing In Dense Fog

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was safely positioned at a designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the spokesperson added.

Video Shows Aircraft On Tarmac

A video, reportedly shot by a passenger on board, showed the aircraft stationed on the tarmac and surrounded by ground staff. The damage to the engine was visible in the footage.

Aircraft Grounded For Investigation

Air India said the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed investigation and will undergo necessary repairs. The airline cautioned that this could lead to potential disruptions on select A350 routes.

Recent Engine-Related Incident Recalled

The incident comes shortly after another engine-related issue involving an Air India aircraft.

On December 22, an Air India flight bound for Mumbai returned to Delhi after being airborne for about an hour due to a technical issue.

DGCA Details December 22 Air Turnback

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft was “involved in Airturnback as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 (Right-Hand engine).”

Shortly thereafter, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero, following which the crew shut down the engine as per procedure and landed safely in Delhi, the DGCA said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was reportedly carrying around 355 people at the time.

Air India had then said, “The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure.”

Related Video

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget