Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini was among the prominent Bollywood faces who stepped out to vote on Wednesday (January 15) as polling for the Maharashtra BMC elections got underway. After casting her vote, the actor proudly displayed her inked finger and addressed the media outside the polling booth. However, the moment soon turned tense when some frustrated voters questioned the special access she appeared to receive.

Hema Malini faces angry voters at polling booth

A video that surfaced on social media earlier in the day shows Hema Malini interacting with reporters when a visibly upset citizen confronted her over the arrangements at the polling centre. The man alleged mismanagement and long waiting hours, claiming preferential treatment was being given. He was heard saying, “We have been here for the last 60 years, and there is chaos here for the first time. I am here since 7.45 AM, and it was at 9.30 AM when I voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable! Not even a local worker is there.”

As the situation escalated, Hema gestured for a member of her team to step in and handle the complaint. She then resumed speaking to the press, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process. Emphasising the importance of voting, she said, “Sab logo ko vote dene ke liye aana chahiye. Jaise abhi subah main aa gayi hoon vote dene. Mera aagey bohot kaam hain woh bhi karenge (Everyone must come to vote. Like I have come to vote in the morning itself. I have a lot of work to do, which will happen next). But this is very important for every citizen of Mumbai.”

Bollywood celebrities turn up to vote

Several film personalities were spotted across polling centres in Mumbai throughout the day. Among those who cast their votes were Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Zoya Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Nana Patekar and musician Vishal Dadlani.

Polling for the municipal elections began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm, with counting scheduled for Friday, January 16. The State Election Commission has said that sufficient Electronic Voting Machines have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. A total of 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units have been arranged across Maharashtra. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections alone, authorities have set up 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units.