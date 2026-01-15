Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources

Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources

The MEA said arrangements are being made to support Indians in Iran who want to return home, as the situation remains fluid.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid protests and an evolving situation in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India. The move comes as concern grows over safety, connectivity and access to essential services in parts of the country, with reports indicating a death toll of over 3,400. In parallel, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has activated a support mechanism for residents from the Union Territory, including students, currently in Iran, appointing a nodal officer and issuing helpline numbers for families seeking information and assistance.

MEA Prepares Return Plan

According to sources, MEA is making arrangements to support Indians in Iran who want to return home, as the situation remains fluid. While the ministry has not shared a detailed timeline, officials indicated that preparations are underway to facilitate travel and related documentation.

Advisories are expected to be updated through official channels, including the Indian Embassy in Iran. Those currently in Iran are being urged to stay alert, follow embassy guidance and remain in touch with authorities for verified information, particularly as protests continue.

Nodal Officer, Helplines For J&K Families

The J&K government, citing concern for the safety and welfare of its residents in Iran, has nominated the Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi as the nodal officer to coordinate with the MEA and the Indian Embassy. The nodal officer will assist in facilitating documentation, disseminating advisories and providing welfare support for J&K residents, including students.

Families and concerned relatives have been advised to reach out to the CM Helpline for support and updates. The helpline numbers issued are 1800-8900-166 and 0094-2501955. Officials said the arrangement is aimed at ensuring timely information flow and structured coordination, particularly for those who may require urgent assistance or guidance.

With anxiety rising, authorities have asked families not to rely on rumours or unverified social media posts and to use official helplines and embassy updates for accurate information. Officials said coordination with the MEA and the Indian Embassy will continue as the situation develops, and further advisories may be issued depending on ground conditions.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
