HomeCities'Found CM An Easy Prey...': Delhi Court Frames Attempt To Murder Charge In Attack On Rekha Gupta

Tis Hazari court frames attempt to murder charges in the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, citing conspiracy and security breach.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
New Delhi:The Tis Hazari court on Saturday framed charges against the accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza in the case of the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the offences of criminal conspiracy along with attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant, and assaulting a public servant. This case is linked with the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her camp office at Civil Lines in August 2025.

“Accused Rajesh Khimji attacked the victim, CM Rekha Gupta, who has neither passed any order in stray dogs matter and who had no role to play in the said order passed by the Supreme Court. Accused found an easy prey in the CM, as he was aware of the heavy security of the Supreme Court judges,” the Tis Hazari court said.

While directing framing of charges against accused Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai, the court observed that the accused was well aware of the high security for Supreme Court judges and found an easy prey as the victim, despite being a Chief Minister, did not have such high security. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann, while directing the framing of charges, referred to William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, quoting “Frailty, thy name is Woman.”

The court noted that although the accused claimed to be an animal lover upset over a Supreme Court order on stray dogs, he was well aware that the CM had no role in the order. The court further observed that the accused was not a Delhi resident and had no locus to approach the Chief Minister over a judicial order of the highest court, terming his defence unconvincing.

Taking a serious view, the court said the accused broke the security ring, assaulted the CM mercilessly, threw her to the ground, caused head injuries, nasal bleeding and lip injury, and throttled her neck while stating he would not leave her alive. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tis Hazari Court Rekha Gupta Delhi COurt
