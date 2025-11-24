Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Three Drown As Overcrowded Boat Capsizes In Rywada Reservoir, Andhra Pradesh

Three Drown As Overcrowded Boat Capsizes In Rywada Reservoir, Andhra Pradesh

Three men drowned after a boat carrying four capsized in Rywada reservoir; one survived and search continues for the remaining bodies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 24 (PTI) Three persons drowned after their boat capsized in Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district, a police official said on Monday.

According to police, four men were on the small boat that could accommodate only two.

"Three persons drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Rywada reservoir on Sunday," the official told PTI.

Police said that the boat capsized after a distance of around 150 metres from the shore.

One person, identified as Jalada Prasad, was the only survivor, they said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ganjai Jeevan and his body has been retrieved, while search operations are underway for the remaining two others.

As the reservoir is deep, tracing the bodies has become difficult, the official said, adding that State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams have arrived at the location and launched search operations.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Drowning Boat Capsizes Rywada Reservoir Jalada Prasad Ganjai Jeevan
