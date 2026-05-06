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Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained
Threat call warned of a possible terror attack at Mumbai’s Taj and Trident hotels, prompting heightened security. Police traced and detained the caller from Sion.
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