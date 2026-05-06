Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained

Mumbai's Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel received a threat call warning of a possible terror attack, triggering security alert on Wednesday.

According to police, the caller claimed that both hotels could be targeted in a terrorist strike. Following the alert, Mumbai Police was immediately informed and security at the two locations was intensified.

A threatening call was received at the Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel, with the caller claiming that a terrorist attack was imminent at both locations. Following the threat, Mumbai Police were informed and security was immediately heightened. The police traced the caller and… pic.twitter.com/zUEJwXeYDB — IANS (@ians_india) May 6, 2026

Authorities said the caller was traced and taken into custody from the Sion area of Mumbai. Police are currently interrogating the individual to ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat and any possible links.