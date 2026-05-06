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HomeCitiesThreat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained

Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained

Threat call warned of a possible terror attack at Mumbai’s Taj and Trident hotels, prompting heightened security. Police traced and detained the caller from Sion.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 06:58 PM (IST)

Mumbai's Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel received a threat call warning of a possible terror attack, triggering security alert on Wednesday.

According to police, the caller claimed that both hotels could be targeted in a terrorist strike. Following the alert, Mumbai Police was immediately informed and security at the two locations was intensified.

Authorities said the caller was traced and taken into custody from the Sion area of Mumbai. Police are currently interrogating the individual to ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat and any possible links.

 

 
 

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Published at : 06 May 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taj Hotel Mumbai Attack Trident Hotel Threat Call Hoax Call MUMBAI Security Alert
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