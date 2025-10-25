Third-Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Kota Over Poor Marks

A third-year MBBS student from Kota Government Medical College reportedly died by suicide in her residence at Aakashvani Colony, Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday.

The young woman, identified as Prachi Meena, 21, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her sister at noon, sparking an immediate response from family and neighbours, news agency PTI reported.

According to statements from her family, Prachi had been coping with depression following poor academic results. She was the daughter of an All India Radio employee posted in Jhalawar district, and her family originally hails from Dausa, Rajasthan. At the time of the incident, she lived with three siblings in a government quarter.

Prachi's sister noticed her hanging from the ceiling and called the neighbours for help. She was then rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors, however, declared her brought dead. Her body was subsequently taken to MBS Government Hospital, where police were notified.

ASI Ghanshyam said: "The girl lived in government quarters... An MBBS second-year student has committed suicide. The family members have submitted a petition. Postmortem has been conducted. Investigation is ongoing. Such information is coming in that the marks were a bit low in studies. Nothing like that (suicide note) was found."

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and an investigation has been initiated. Authorities have ordered an autopsy, which will be conducted before the body is handed over to her family.

The incident took place against the backdrop of a suicide case of a Maharashtra doctor in Satara over alleged sexual abuse and harassment by two cops, one of whom has been taken into custody. The other remains on the run.