Terrifying Dashcam Footage Captures Boulder Crashing Onto Car In Himachal Pradesh: WATCH

Terrifying Dashcam Footage Captures Boulder Crashing Onto Car In Himachal Pradesh: WATCH

A massive boulder crashes onto a moving car in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, all passengers miraculously escape unhurt. Watch the viral video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a massive boulder came crashing down onto a moving car in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, leaving viewers stunned and the passengers inside counting their blessings.

The terrifying incident occurred at Nathpa Point, a spot known for its rugged terrain and steep mountain slopes. The entire episode was recorded on the car’s dashcam, offering a chilling view of how narrowly tragedy was avoided.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Boulder Comes Crashing Down

The viral video, shared widely on social media, shows a huge boulder suddenly rolling down the mountainside on the right side of the vehicle. Within seconds, it smashes into the front portion of the car before tumbling into the river below.

Landslide-Prone Region On Edge

This incident comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to battle unpredictable weather conditions and frequent landslides, especially in the hilly stretches of Kinnaur and Bilaspur. Just days earlier, a devastating landslide in Bilaspur claimed at least 15 lives, including two children, when a private bus was struck by falling debris during its route from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

For the occupants of the car in Kinnaur, it was nothing short of a miracle, a few seconds’ difference could have turned a narrow escape into a fatal disaster. The video, now viral across social media platforms, stands as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking on Himachal’s scenic but fragile mountain routes.

