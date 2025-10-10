Terrifying Dashcam Footage Captures Boulder Crashing Onto Car In Himachal Pradesh: WATCH

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a massive boulder came crashing down onto a moving car in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, leaving viewers stunned and the passengers inside counting their blessings.

The terrifying incident occurred at Nathpa Point, a spot known for its rugged terrain and steep mountain slopes. The entire episode was recorded on the car’s dashcam, offering a chilling view of how narrowly tragedy was avoided.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Even after the monsoon, roads still aren’t fully safe! This could have been fatal, but by God’s grace only the front portion of the car was damaged. These boulders can crush cars like paper within seconds!



📍 Nathpa Point, Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/gJ4akGEeSU , Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 8, 2025

Boulder Comes Crashing Down

The viral video, shared widely on social media, shows a huge boulder suddenly rolling down the mountainside on the right side of the vehicle. Within seconds, it smashes into the front portion of the car before tumbling into the river below.

Landslide-Prone Region On Edge

This incident comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to battle unpredictable weather conditions and frequent landslides, especially in the hilly stretches of Kinnaur and Bilaspur. Just days earlier, a devastating landslide in Bilaspur claimed at least 15 lives, including two children, when a private bus was struck by falling debris during its route from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

For the occupants of the car in Kinnaur, it was nothing short of a miracle, a few seconds’ difference could have turned a narrow escape into a fatal disaster. The video, now viral across social media platforms, stands as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking on Himachal’s scenic but fragile mountain routes.