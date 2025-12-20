Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTelangana Woman Beaten To Death 8 Months After Marriage Over Dowry Dispute

Telangana Woman Beaten To Death 8 Months After Marriage Over Dowry Dispute

CCTV footage reveals a violent domestic assault in Telangana’s Vikarabad, where a young woman died days after returning home following a family assurance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a dispute over dowry in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, police said. The brutal assault, which was captured on CCTV, came to light after the footage surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage.

The victim, identified as Anusha, had married her lover, Paramesh Kumar (28), about eight months ago. According to the police, the couple frequently argued, allegedly over dowry-related issues. Family members said tensions had been simmering for months after the marriage.

Victim Left For Parent's Home Previously

Two days before the fatal incident, Anusha had left her marital home and gone to her parents’ house following a quarrel. Kumar later visited her family and assured them that there would be no further disputes, after which Anusha returned with him. However, another argument reportedly broke out soon after.

CCTV footage surfacing online of the incident shows the couple riding a motorcycle through a village. After the bike stops outside a house, Anusha gets down and begins walking, visibly limping. Moments later, Kumar is seen grabbing her jacket from behind, pulling her back and pushing her towards the parked motorcycle. She then sits on the porch of the house.

Accused Drags Victim By Neck, Arm

In the video, a woman from a neighbouring house hands over a key to Kumar. He is then seen dragging Anusha first by the neck and then by the arm, forcing her to unlock the door. Anusha appears to throw away what looks like a key, following which Kumar launches a violent attack.

The footage shows Kumar slapping Anusha, kicking her in the stomach, and then picking up a wooden log to repeatedly strike her on the head. A neighbour attempts to intervene and stop the assault but is unable to overpower him.

Rushes To Hospital, Doctor Declares Dead

Anusha was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her brother later filed a complaint with the police, demanding strict action against Kumar and his mother. Police said a case has been registered, the accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and possible involvement of others.

 
 
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
CCTV Wife Husband Dowry Telangana
