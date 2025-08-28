Telangana Declares School Holidays Amid Heavy Rain, Rail Services Disrupted

Telangana is grappling with relentless heavy rains that have triggered widespread disruption across the state. Over the past two days, rainfall has exceeded expectations in several districts, prompting authorities to declare school holidays, suspend train services, and launch large-scale rescue operations.

Kamareddy Hit Hard: Rivers Overflow, Railway Tracks Washed Away

Kamareddy has been the worst affected, with rivers overflowing after an unprecedented 43 centimeters of rainfall, including 30 centimeters in just four hours. Railway tracks were washed away, causing severe disruptions to train movement. Residents in flood-prone areas are being evacuated to safer locations. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions today.

Evacuations Underway as Rescue Teams Rush In

Authorities are actively coordinating flood prevention measures, rehabilitation efforts, and relief operations to minimize damage to property and safeguard lives. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to Kamareddy and Nirmala districts to provide immediate assistance. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department confirmed that the Pocharam reservoir is stable, with reduced water inflow easing concerns about overflow.

Schools and Colleges Shut Across Districts

In response to the severe weather, government and private schools and colleges in Kamareddy and Nizamabad have been closed. Extended holidays have also been announced for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. District collectors have the authority to declare local closures, resulting in an additional four days of holidays for students in Hyderabad.

The heavy rains have been driven by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, bringing torrential downpours to Medak, Kamareddy, and Hyderabad. Many areas are witnessing persistent flooding, further exacerbating the situation.

Red Alerts Issued in Kamareddy and Medak

Authorities have issued red alerts in Kamareddy and Medak as floodwaters sweep through low-lying neighborhoods and roads. Vehicles have been washed away, and in Ramayampet, rescue teams evacuated about 300 students trapped in floodwaters safely. Collector Rahul Raj has advised residents to avoid venturing out except in emergencies and to report any urgent situations to the control room at 93919 42254.

Students Stranded, Exams Postponed Amid Floods

Transport disruptions have left students stranded, unable to reach exam centers. Telangana University has postponed PG, BEd, and MA-D examinations scheduled for August 28 due to the weather crisis.

The South Central Railway has cancelled or diverted multiple train services, including Karimnagar-Kacheguda, Kacheguda-Nizamabad, and Bodhan-Kacheguda. Partial cancellations have been reported for Mahabubnagar-Kacheguda and Shadnagar-Kacheguda trains, while routes such as Kamareddy-Bikanoor-Talamadla and Akanpet-Medak remain severely disrupted.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed district collectors to remain on high alert and suggested mobilizing additional rescue teams if necessary. The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days. Depending on evolving conditions, holidays may be extended to other districts, including Karimnagar and Nizamabad.