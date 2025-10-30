Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, calling the proposed induction of cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the state's cabinet as utter violation of Model Code of Conduct, though the MCC is not applicable to the entire city.

The saffron party also said that his induction would adversely affect the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana cabinet, sources said on Wednesday.

However, there is no official word from the government or the Congress party or the cricketer-turned-politician.

The memorandum, submitted by BJP, said the proposal was made with a mala fide intention to woo a section of voters in the segment and sought the CEO to take immediate action to withdraw the "announcement".

"This proposal is nothing but to woo and garner the votes of a section of the voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections. This proposal at this stage is an utter violation of Model Code of Conduct. Even though MCC is not applicable to the entire city of Hyderabad, the alleged announcement if any made by the hon’ble chief minister would adversely affect the by-election in the Jubilee Hills constituency," it said.

The BJP reminded that Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from Jubilee Hills segment in 2023.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)