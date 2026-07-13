Telangana ACP's Wife Found Hanging At Home In Malkajgiri, Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad ACP's wife found dead at her Telangana residence.

Hemalatha was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan Sunday.

Police registered a case, investigating death; post-mortem ongoing.

The wife of a Hyderabad police officer was found dead at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Hemalatha, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Brundhavan Colony in the Alwal area on Sunday evening. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted in Hyderabad's Charminar division.

Body Found At Residence

According to police, a team reached the house after receiving information about the incident and carried out preliminary formalities.

"The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is working as an ACP in Charminar, Hyderabad," an Alwal Police Station official said.

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The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem and further inquiry.

Delhi Cop Kills Wife, Dumps Body By Roadside

The incident comes days after a separate case in Telangana's Rangareddy district, where a POCSO accused allegedly killed six people, including a minor girl, her mother and grandmother, before going absconding. Police are continuing their search for the accused in that case.

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In another incident a Delhi Police constable posted with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body by the roadside in east Delhi before fleeing, police sources said.

The victim, identified as Priyanka, was found lying by the roadside. A delivery executive spotted her and rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in an attempt to save her life. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Sources said the accused has been identified as Manish, who was recently posted with the ATS in east Delhi. He is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.