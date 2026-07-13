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English NewsCitiesTelangana ACP's Wife Found Hanging At Home In Malkajgiri, Probe Underway

Telangana ACP's Wife Found Hanging At Home In Malkajgiri, Probe Underway

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police officer's wife's death.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyderabad ACP's wife found dead at her Telangana residence.
  • Hemalatha was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan Sunday.
  • Police registered a case, investigating death; post-mortem ongoing.

The wife of a Hyderabad police officer was found dead at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Hemalatha, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Brundhavan Colony in the Alwal area on Sunday evening. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted in Hyderabad's Charminar division.

Body Found At Residence

According to police, a team reached the house after receiving information about the incident and carried out preliminary formalities.

"The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is working as an ACP in Charminar, Hyderabad," an Alwal Police Station official said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Two Nurses Critical After Drinking Contaminated Cold Drink In Dharashiv

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem and further inquiry.

Delhi Cop Kills Wife, Dumps Body By Roadside

The incident comes days after a separate case in Telangana's Rangareddy district, where a POCSO accused allegedly killed six people, including a minor girl, her mother and grandmother, before going absconding. Police are continuing their search for the accused in that case.

ALSO READ: Software Engineer Kills Girlfriend, Later Dies By Suicide On Gurugram Railway Tracks

In another incident a Delhi Police constable posted with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body by the roadside in east Delhi before fleeing, police sources said.

The victim, identified as Priyanka, was found lying by the roadside. A delivery executive spotted her and rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in an attempt to save her life. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Sources said the accused has been identified as Manish, who was recently posted with the ATS in east Delhi. He is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was found dead at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district?

Hemalatha, the wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted in Hyderabad's Charminar division, was found dead. She was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Alwal.

When and where was Hemalatha found?

Hemalatha was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Brundhavan Colony in the Alwal area on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

What actions have the police taken regarding the death?

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Her body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Has the exact cause of Hemalatha's death been determined?

No, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Officials stated it will be revealed after the post-mortem examination and further inquiry are completed.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Telangana Hyderabad
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