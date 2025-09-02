Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Into Dance During Late-Night Marine Drive Visit, Video Goes Viral

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen having fun after the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ concluded in Patna on Monday. Tejashwi grabbed attention on social media after his sister Rohini Acharya shared multiple videos of him dancing and interacting with youngsters on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The videos, shot at night on Patna’s Marine Drive (JP Ganga Path), show a group of boys teaching Tejashwi some dance steps. Soon after, the RJD leader joins in and grooves to the music. Notably, his nephew can also be seen enjoying the moment alongside him.

Sharing one of the clips, Rohini wrote: “Dil toh bachcha hi hai ji… masti time @Patna Marine Drive,” tagging Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. In another post, she captioned: “Sabse keemti hai chehre ki pyaari si muskaan, bhaanja hai apne mama ji ki jaan.”

One of the videos also shows Tejashwi chatting with children, where he quips, “Hum Modi ji ko nachate hain.” In yet another, he is seen dancing to the popular Bhojpuri slogan, “Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi.”

Since its construction, Patna’s Marine Drive (JP Ganga Path) has become a popular hangout spot for locals. Families, youngsters, and couples often visit in the evenings to enjoy the riverside views. For many, shooting reels and videos here has also become a trend, adding to its growing buzz as a leisure destination.