Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTejashwi Yadav Breaks Into Dance During Late-Night Marine Drive Visit, Video Goes Viral

Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Into Dance During Late-Night Marine Drive Visit, Video Goes Viral

One of the videos also shows Tejashwi chatting with children, where he quips, “Hum Modi ji ko nachate hain.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen having fun after the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ concluded in Patna on Monday. Tejashwi grabbed attention on social media after his sister Rohini Acharya shared multiple videos of him dancing and interacting with youngsters on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The videos, shot at night on Patna’s Marine Drive (JP Ganga Path), show a group of boys teaching Tejashwi some dance steps. Soon after, the RJD leader joins in and grooves to the music. Notably, his nephew can also be seen enjoying the moment alongside him.

Sharing one of the clips, Rohini wrote: “Dil toh bachcha hi hai ji… masti time @Patna Marine Drive,” tagging Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. In another post, she captioned: “Sabse keemti hai chehre ki pyaari si muskaan, bhaanja hai apne mama ji ki jaan.”

One of the videos also shows Tejashwi chatting with children, where he quips, “Hum Modi ji ko nachate hain.” In yet another, he is seen dancing to the popular Bhojpuri slogan, “Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi.”

Since its construction, Patna’s Marine Drive (JP Ganga Path) has become a popular hangout spot for locals. Families, youngsters, and couples often visit in the evenings to enjoy the riverside views. For many, shooting reels and videos here has also become a trend, adding to its growing buzz as a leisure destination.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav RJD Tejashwi Yadav Video 'tejashwi Yadav
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget