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HomeCitiesWhy Only Rabri, Serve Bungalow Eviction Notices To Nitish, Manjhi Too: Tej Pratap

Why Only Rabri, Serve Bungalow Eviction Notices To Nitish, Manjhi Too: Tej Pratap

A controversy erupted last week after Ravri Devi refused to vacate the 10 Circular Road premises.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 02:43 PM (IST)

Patna: Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav lashed out at the Bihar government on Thursday for ordering former chief minister and his mother Rabri Devi to vacate her official bungalow, saying eviction notices should also be sent to Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road, currently occupied by Rabri Devi and her family, has been allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram, a Dalit leader who had been allotted 21 Harding Road just a couple of weeks earlier.

Talking to PTI Video, Yadav said, "If Rabri Devi ji has been served a 15-day ultimatum by the state government to vacate the bungalow at 10 Circular Road, then other former chief ministers -- Nitish Kumar ji and Jitan Ram Manjhi ji -- who are occupying government bungalows in Patna should also be served similar notices." Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, who is also occupying a government bungalow in Patna, should also be asked to vacate the house, said the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

A controversy erupted last week after Ravri Devi refused to vacate the 10 Circular Road premises.

"Why is Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary staying in a sprawling official bungalow spread across eight acres in Patna? Does he really need such a large bungalow? If he requires such a sprawling residence for himself, he should shift to Delhi's Red Fort", said Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD last year by Lalu Prasad.

On the law and order situation in the state, the Janshakti Janta Dal chief said, "It is in a coma." He also said that the vandalism at the coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', has exposed the state government's tall claims about the law and order situation.

"Such incidents are taking place every day in the state. People are not safe at all. If he (Samrat Choudhary) can't run the government, he must resign from the post," said Tej Pratap. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Rabri Devi Tej Pratap Yadav NITISH KUMAR
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