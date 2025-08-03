Teesta, Jaldhaka Rivers Swell Amid Heavy Rains In North Bengal; NH-10 Blocked By Landslide

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri (WB), Aug 3 (PTI) Rivers in northern West Bengal, including the Teesta and Jaldhaka, are in a spate owing to incessant rain that inundated low-lying areas and affected road connectivity to Sikkim and Kalimpong, even as the Met forecast very heavy downpour in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy downpour is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of the state till Tuesday morning.

A landslide at Tarkhola owing to overnight heavy rain has severely affected vehicular movement on the arterial National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim with Siliguri, an official said.

While smaller vehicles have been diverted via alternative roads, the movement of heavy vehicles has been temporarily suspended owing to the landslide, he said.

A 'yellow warning' (be aware) has been declared at Domohani and Mekhliganj in the vicinity of River Teesta and near National Highway 31, where Jaldhaka flows along it, according to the flood control room at Jalpaiguri city, where incessant rainfall inundated several low-lying areas.

Maintaining that heavy rain in Bhutan over the last few days has led to an increased water flow in Jaldhaka River that passes through the Himalayan kingdom and north Bengal, the official said that some areas in Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri have been flooded.

Jalpaiguri received the state's highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday at 159 mm, followed by 152 mm in neighbouring Alipurduar, the IMD data said.

Cooch Behar received 93 mm rainfall, while Bagdogra got 75 mm rain during the period, it said.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in all south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Tuesday morning.

