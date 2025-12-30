Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTechie Killed In Cylinder Blast In Bengaluru

Techie Killed In Cylinder Blast In Bengaluru

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old software professional was killed and three others were injured following a commercial gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kundalahalli here, police said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at around 6.15 pm on Monday evening at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, located within the HAL Police Station limits, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a native of Ballari, who was employed as a senior analyst with Capgemini, according to the police.

Three other residents sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently undergoing treatment at Brookfield Hospital.

The explosion occurred in a seven-storey (G+6) building with 43 rooms.

Fire tenders and emergency services, along with local police, rushed to the spot and carried out evacuation and fire-control operations.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a commercial-grade gas cylinder was involved in the blast, though the exact cause of ignition is yet to be determined, police added.

A case has been registered against the PG management and further investigation is underway, police said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Cylinder Blast
