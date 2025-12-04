Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu Weather Update: Post-Ditwah Relief In Chennai But Heavy Rain Forecast For Six Districts Today

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Post-Ditwah Relief In Chennai But Heavy Rain Forecast For Six Districts Today

Chennai stabilises after Ditwah’s three-day rain spell, while six Tamil Nadu districts face heavy rain alerts as the system continues to weaken.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After three consecutive days of intense rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah’s movement near the coast, Chennai woke up today to a brief respite. With no rain since last night, the city has slowly begun returning to normal, even as parts of Tamil Nadu remain under a heavy rainfall alert.

Ditwah Weakens As It Edges Inland

Cyclone Ditwah, which caused extensive devastation in Sri Lanka, was initially expected to have a significant impact on Tamil Nadu. Instead of making direct landfall, the system lingered over the sea near Chennai, unleashing continuous rain across the northern coastal belt since Monday.

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the system began crossing the coast yesterday, gradually losing strength.

Chennai Returns To Normal After 3 Rain-Soaked Days

Heavy rainfall over the last 72 hours created significant waterlogging in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu. While improved stormwater drains helped many stretches clear quickly, several low-lying pockets remain inundated.

With rains subsiding overnight, government teams have intensified pumping and clearing operations across affected areas. As a result, normalcy is gradually being restored in Chennai and neighbouring northern districts, offering relief to residents after days of disruption.

Met Department: System Weakening, But Alerts Remain

According to the weather statement issued yesterday, “A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal and north Tamil Nadu coasts… It is likely to weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. An atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south Indian regions.”

With Ditwah weakening, the broader rain system is expected to persist but with lower intensity.

Heavy Rain Expected In 6 Districts Today

The IMD has warned of heavy rain at one or two locations in the following districts: Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Weather Outlook For Next 5 Days

  • Dec 5: Widespread light/moderate rain in South TN; isolated activity in North TN
  • Dec 6–9: Light to moderate rain possible in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Chennai Forecast: Clouds, Mild Rain & Cooler Temperatures

Chennai is expected to see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 27–28°C while the minimum temperature will be 24–25°C.

As a precaution, schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur have been given a holiday today.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tamil NAdu

