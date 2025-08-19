Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Surat: Hidden Mobile Phone Found In Restaurant's Washroom In Piplod, Cleaner Arrested For Filming Women

A restaurant cleaner was arrested after a woman found a hidden mobile phone recording in the washroom. Police recovered objectionable videos, pornographic content, and a spy pen from him. Authorities are investigating if he shared the videos and if others were involved.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A disturbing incident has come to the fore from Gujarat's Surat, where a hidden mobile phone was found inside the washroom of a restaurant in the upscale area of Piplod. 

The incident was uncovered when a woman, who had gone to K's Charcoal restaurant wit her family, went to use the washroom and spotted a suspicious device on the ventilation grille. When she looked closely, she found it was a mobile phone and was secretly recording. 

The woman then informed the hotel management and the matter as reported to the Umra Police Station. Based on the CCTV footage of the restaurant and investigation, a man named Surendra Rana, who worked as a cleaner, was taken into custody. Two mobile phones were also recovered from him, Surat City Zone 4 DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar told news agency ANI.

CCTV footage from the restaurant confirmed that Rana was the last person inside the washroom before the incident. His movements also matched the duration of the recording found on the phone. Police also recovered a spy camera pen from his residence.

During investigation, police found four ojectionable videos from the restaurant and an extensive history of pornographic content on Rana's phone. His mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed digital probe. 

Police rounded up around 40 male staff members for questioning and are seizing the mobile phones of those men who are close to Rana to investigate if he shared the videos with anyone.

Rana hails from Jharkhand and was working as a cleaner at the restaurant for the past two years. He lives with his younger brother in Surat, who also worked at the restaurant. 

The mobile phone is currently under examination to determine whether any other photos or videos were recorded by the suspect. Authorities are also investigating whether the act was carried out by an individual or part of a larger attempt to breach privacy.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Gujarat SUrat
