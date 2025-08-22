Sterilisation, Fines: SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs, Issues Fresh Guidelines — Key Takeaways

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier directive on stray dogs, clarifying that while its order on capturing the animals remains in force, new conditions will apply regarding their release and feeding.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said stray dogs may be released into the same area after sterilisation and vaccination. However, animals exhibiting aggressive behaviour or showing symptoms of rabies must not be set free and instead immunised under veterinary supervision.

The court further instructed civic authorities to regulate feeding practices, stressing that public feeding of stray dogs on streets would no longer be permitted. Instead, municipalities are required to create designated feeding zones across wards to ensure safety and order.

Here are the key directions issued by the Supreme Court:

Stray dogs must be vaccinated and released in the same locality they were taken from; aggressive or rabid dogs are not to be released.

Feeding of stray dogs on public roads is prohibited; the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) must set up designated feeding spots.

Individuals feeding stray dogs on the streets may face legal action under the applicable law.

Notice boards must be placed near feeding zones, making it clear that dogs may only be fed in these specific areas.

Civic bodies are to establish feeding zones based on dog population density in each municipal ward.

The bench also expanded the scope of the matter, transferring all similar cases from across the country to the Supreme Court to pave the way for a uniform national policy on stray dogs.

This ruling revises an earlier order issued by another bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11, which had directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be rounded up and sent to shelters within eight weeks. That order came in response to a surge in dog bite incidents and rabies cases.

Government data shows that in 2024 alone, India reported at least 3.7 million dog bite cases and 54 suspected deaths due to rabies. Authorities were also instructed to establish shelters for 5,000 dogs in the region, a move that drew sharp criticism from animal rights groups and public figures.

On Friday, Justice Nath stressed that while sterilisation and vaccination programmes would continue, civic authorities must comply with the revised guidelines. "Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2. Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated, and sent back to the same area. Those dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised and not released," he said.