Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSterilisation, Fines: SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs, Issues Fresh Guidelines — Key Takeaways

Sterilisation, Fines: SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs, Issues Fresh Guidelines — Key Takeaways

Public street feeding is banned; municipalities must create designated feeding zones. All similar cases are transferred to the Supreme Court for a uniform national policy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier directive on stray dogs, clarifying that while its order on capturing the animals remains in force, new conditions will apply regarding their release and feeding.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said stray dogs may be released into the same area after sterilisation and vaccination. However, animals exhibiting aggressive behaviour or showing symptoms of rabies must not be set free and instead immunised under veterinary supervision.

The court further instructed civic authorities to regulate feeding practices, stressing that public feeding of stray dogs on streets would no longer be permitted. Instead, municipalities are required to create designated feeding zones across wards to ensure safety and order.

Here are the key directions issued by the Supreme Court:

  • Stray dogs must be vaccinated and released in the same locality they were taken from; aggressive or rabid dogs are not to be released.
  • Feeding of stray dogs on public roads is prohibited; the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) must set up designated feeding spots.
  • Individuals feeding stray dogs on the streets may face legal action under the applicable law.
  • Notice boards must be placed near feeding zones, making it clear that dogs may only be fed in these specific areas.
  • Civic bodies are to establish feeding zones based on dog population density in each municipal ward.

The bench also expanded the scope of the matter, transferring all similar cases from across the country to the Supreme Court to pave the way for a uniform national policy on stray dogs.

This ruling revises an earlier order issued by another bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11, which had directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be rounded up and sent to shelters within eight weeks. That order came in response to a surge in dog bite incidents and rabies cases.

Government data shows that in 2024 alone, India reported at least 3.7 million dog bite cases and 54 suspected deaths due to rabies. Authorities were also instructed to establish shelters for 5,000 dogs in the region, a move that drew sharp criticism from animal rights groups and public figures.

On Friday, Justice Nath stressed that while sterilisation and vaccination programmes would continue, civic authorities must comply with the revised guidelines. "Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2. Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated, and sent back to the same area. Those dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised and not released," he said.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stray Dogs SUpreme COurt
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pm Modi 'Vote Thief' During Rally In Munger, Sparks Controversy
Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget