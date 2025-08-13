Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'

Chief Justice BR Gavai on Wednesday said that he will review the Supreme Court order on detaining all the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and putting them in shelter homes. The decision comes amid backlash from several quarters of society.

On Monday, the top court ordered shifting all stray dogs from residential localities to shelters in view of rising dog bites and rabies cases, drawing mixed reactions.

The order was welcomed by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs); however, animal activists argued that civic bodies lacked funds for the exercise.

The issue was put before the Chief Justice on Wednesday morning, who was also apprised about an earlier court order that barred the relocation and killing of stray dogs. The court order also mandated the following of existing laws and rules for stray dogs.

"I will look into this," replied the Chief Justice.

The Monday order was passed by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, taking note of news reports on the rising dog bite cases.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also raised objections, saying such large-scale displacement is both unscientific and ineffective.

"Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has NEVER worked," said Mini Aravindan, PETA India's Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, in a statement.

"It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents," Aravindan added.

According to an official report, around 700-800 dog bite cases are being reported in Gurugram every month. Most of these were bitten by pet dogs. The report mentioned that there was a shortage of rabies injections in the hospitals on several occasions.