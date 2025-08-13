Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAI Warning System Helps Elephants Cross Railway Track Safely, Tamil Nadu Govt Shares Video

AI Warning System Helps Elephants Cross Railway Track Safely, Tamil Nadu Govt Shares Video

Tamil Nadu's AI-powered early warning system in Madukkarai has eliminated elephant deaths on railway tracks since November 2023.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:21 AM (IST)

In a groundbreaking integration of technology and wildlife conservation, Tamil Nadu Forest Department has released footage of a family of elephants safely crossing railway tracks in Madukkarai, Coimbatore — a scene made possible by an AI-based early warning system that has virtually eliminated accidents on the route.

Since its launch in November 2023, the system has facilitated 6,592 safe elephant crossings with zero fatalities, transforming a once-dangerous stretch into a secure passage for the animals. The setup includes 12 towers and 24 thermal cameras, monitored continuously by a 25-member forest team. The staff coordinate in real time with train drivers and ground teams, either halting trains or guiding herds to safety.

The video, shared on World Elephant Day (August 12), quickly gained attention online. 

 

World Elephant Day 2025

IAS officer Supriya Sahu called it a “fitting tribute” to elephants, praising forest rangers, guards, track watchers, and loco pilots for their dedication. She also underscored the need to replicate similar systems elsewhere to protect elephant populations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also used the occasion to reaffirm Tamil Nadu’s commitment to elephant conservation. He announced that Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav would visit Madukkarai to witness the system in action and highlighted the inauguration of the Mahout Village at Theppakadu — an eco-friendly settlement for mahouts and cavadies.

World Elephant Day serves as a reminder of the threats elephants face from habitat loss and human activity. Tamil Nadu’s AI-driven project is now being viewed as a model that could inspire global wildlife protection efforts.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore Elephant Madukkarai Tamil NAdu
