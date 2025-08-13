Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFormer DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Acquitted Years After Naming 14-Yr-Old Rape Victim

Former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Acquitted Years After Naming 14-Yr-Old Rape Victim

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Swati Maliwal and others in a 2016 case accusing them of revealing a minor rape victim's identity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:37 AM (IST)

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has acquitted former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and others in a case linked to the alleged disclosure of a minor rape victim’s identity.

The case originated from a 2016 FIR, which accused Maliwal of violating provisions safeguarding the anonymity of sexual assault survivors. The complaint alleged that, on July 22, 2016, the DCW issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Burari in which the name of a 14-year-old Dalit girl — who had died following sexual assault — was mentioned, as per reports.

After examining the evidence, the court found no grounds to convict Maliwal or the other accused, bringing the nearly decade-old case to a close.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald, Short' Comments About Soubin, Aamir During Coolie Promotion

(More details awaited)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Cities
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Angry Jaya Bachchan’s Unexpected Outburst at Constitution Club Goes Viral | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget