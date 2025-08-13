Former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Acquitted Years After Naming 14-Yr-Old Rape Victim

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has acquitted former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and others in a case linked to the alleged disclosure of a minor rape victim’s identity.

The case originated from a 2016 FIR, which accused Maliwal of violating provisions safeguarding the anonymity of sexual assault survivors. The complaint alleged that, on July 22, 2016, the DCW issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Burari in which the name of a 14-year-old Dalit girl — who had died following sexual assault — was mentioned, as per reports.

After examining the evidence, the court found no grounds to convict Maliwal or the other accused, bringing the nearly decade-old case to a close.

