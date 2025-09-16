The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to conduct local body elections in the State by January 31, 2026.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the authorities in Maharashtra to complete the delimitation exercise in the State by October 10, this year, news agency ANI reported. The top court also took exception to the fact that, despite its reasoned order issued on May 6, to notify local body polls within four weeks and conduct elections within four months, the State Election Commission failed to act promptly in this regard.

The Court has now granted further extension by prescribing the aforesaid schedule for conducting the local polls in Maharashtra. It also clarified that no further extension will be granted in this regard.