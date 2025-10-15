Supreme Court Allows Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR; CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lakhisarai: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi.

"It is very important to strike a balance between traditions and environment. I thank the Supreme Court for issuing this order. This decision honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi. I assure you that the people of Delhi and the government will keep the environment safe while we celebrate this festival. I express heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court," the Delhi CM told ANI.

She visited Lakhisarai to support Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's nomination filing for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers, with some conditions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 20.

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

The apex court made it clear that the relaxation is only on a test case basis and shall be applicable only for the specified period.