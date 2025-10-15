Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSupreme Court Allows Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR; CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Decision

Supreme Court Allows Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR; CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Decision

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lakhisarai: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi.

"It is very important to strike a balance between traditions and environment. I thank the Supreme Court for issuing this order. This decision honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi. I assure you that the people of Delhi and the government will keep the environment safe while we celebrate this festival. I express heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court," the Delhi CM told ANI.

She visited Lakhisarai to support Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's nomination filing for the upcoming Bihar elections.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers, with some conditions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 20.

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

The apex court made it clear that the relaxation is only on a test case basis and shall be applicable only for the specified period. 

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Crackers Rekha Gupta SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Singer Maithili Thakur, IPS Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Cities
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget