HomeCities‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali

‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali

Recalling his government’s track record since 2017, CM Yogi noted that all major festivals, including Holi, Eid, and Diwali, have been celebrated peacefully across UP over the past eight years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
With Diwali around the corner, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning against those attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Stressing that his government will show zero tolerance toward disorder, the Chief Minister said that anyone trying to disrupt the festive atmosphere will face immediate arrest. CM Yogi emphasised that law and order are his government’s top priority and no individual or group would be spared if found guilty of causing unrest during the upcoming festival season.

During a review meeting ahead of Diwali, Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the state government remains committed to ensuring peaceful and safe celebrations for all communities. “If anyone tries to disrupt the joy and enthusiasm of this festival, the bars of the jail will be waiting for them; no matter who they are, they will be put behind bars without delay,” the Chief Minister warned.

The UP Chief Minister also reminded officials that the administration must remain alert and proactive in maintaining law and order, particularly in sensitive areas. He instructed police and district authorities to conduct regular patrols, keep a close watch on social media, and ensure swift action against rumours or incitement.

‘No Leniency for Rioters’

Recalling his government’s track record since 2017, CM Yogi noted that all major festivals, including Holi, Eid, and Diwali, have been celebrated peacefully across Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years. “Festivals and celebrations should be observed in a peaceful and harmonious manner. This is no longer a government that bows down to rioters,” he said.

He also referenced his earlier statement from September, when he warned that any act of anarchy or communal provocation would invite punishment “so severe that future generations will remember it.”

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks come as the state prepares for Diwali celebrations next week, with authorities ramping up security and intensifying vigilance across major cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Kanpur.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Diwali Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH
Embed widget