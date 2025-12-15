‘The Family Man’ And ‘Farzi’ Supporting Actor Arrested In MDMA Trafficking Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A supporting actor associated with well-known web series such as The Family Man and Farzi has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (UP ANTF) for his alleged involvement in an MDMA trafficking network. The arrest follows months of investigation and marks a significant development in an ongoing crackdown on narcotics-related crimes.

Actor Traced And Arrested After Months On The Run

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Man Singh, had been evading arrest for nearly a year. The case against him was originally registered at the New Agra police station in Agra under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the ANTF’s Agra unit tracked Singh to Mumbai. He was arrested on December 11 and subsequently brought to Agra for further legal proceedings.

From Aspiring Actor To Criminal Investigation

During interrogation, Singh reportedly told investigators that he is originally from Rajouri Garden in Delhi. He moved to Mumbai in 2008 with hopes of building a career in the film and entertainment industry. Over the years, he secured minor roles in several films and web series, including appearances in popular digital shows.

Alleged Link To Drug Trafficking Network

Police stated that while living in Mumbai, Singh allegedly came into contact with an individual who introduced him to narcotics trafficking. Investigators claim that Singh, along with an associate, supplied MDMA on multiple occasions to another individual based in Agra. These alleged transactions became a key focus of the investigation.

Arrest Part Of Wider Anti-Narcotics Drive

Officials said Singh’s arrest is part of a broader campaign aimed at apprehending wanted individuals involved in drug-related offences. His alleged role surfaced during the questioning of other accused persons already arrested in the case. The matter continues to be investigated under various sections of the NDPS Act, police added.