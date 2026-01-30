Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Support NCP, Ajit Pawar': Fadnavis Backs Party Amid Deputy CM Questions

Sunetra Pawar to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow, NCP confirms. The development comes two days after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Mahayuti alliance would back whatever decision the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) takes on filling the vacant Deputy Chief Minister’s post. His remarks came amid speculation that Sunetra Pawar may be sworn in as Deputy CM, with an NCP legislature party meeting scheduled for Saturday afternoon. “The decision will be taken by the NCP. We will stand by whatever decision the NCP takes.

Fadnavis Backs NCP After Tragedy

We are standing by the family of Ajit Dada and the NCP,” Fadnavis told reporters, adding that NCP leaders had discussed their options with him on two occasions. The development comes two days after senior NCP leader and Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport on January 28, leaving the post vacant and triggering political deliberations within the ruling alliance.

Sunetra Pawar Set For Oath

Preparations are underway within the NCP and the Maharashtra government for the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.  Sunetra has reportedly accepted the offer, and arrangements for the ceremony are said to be complete. A meeting of NCP MLAs may be convened on Thursday morning, with a formal consent letter expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister and Governor. Internal consultations within the party are ongoing as political formalities are finalized. Meanwhile, rituals related to Ajit Pawar have reportedly been completed.

Who Is Sunetra Pawar?

Born on October 18, 1963, Sunetra Pawar is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and hails from a prominent political family—her father, Padamsinh Patil, served as a state minister and Lok Sabha MP. Before active politics, she built her public profile through social work, environmental advocacy, and administrative roles. She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) to promote organic farming and rural development, chairs the Baramati Textile Company, and is a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution serving tens of thousands of students.Tomorrow, she is expected to take the oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, marking a significant political moment for the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will decide who becomes the next Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will make the decision on who will fill the vacant Deputy Chief Minister's post. The Mahayuti alliance will support whatever choice the NCP makes.

Is Sunetra Pawar expected to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister?

Yes, preparations are underway for Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister. Sources indicate she has accepted the offer and arrangements are nearly complete.

Why is the Deputy Chief Minister's post vacant?

The post became vacant after the death of senior NCP leader and Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, in an aircraft crash on January 28th.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and hails from a political family. She is involved in social work, environmental advocacy, and chairs the Baramati Textile Company.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunetra Pawar Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Ajit Pawar Death
Opinion
