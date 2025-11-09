Stray Dogs Bite 40 People In Two Days In MP

At least 40 people were bitten by stray dogs over the past two days in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, officials said on Saturday. Of these incidents, 35 attacks were carried out by just two dogs, according to health authorities.

Dr Ashok Badoniya, Block Medical Officer at the Patera Primary Health Centre, said the facility received 25 dog bite cases between Friday and Saturday, all apparently linked to a single stray dog.

Similarly, Dr BM Pant, Block Medical Officer in Batiyagarh, reported that another dog had bitten 10 people in the area.

In addition, five more victims were treated at the Damoh District Hospital following dog bites in the city, officials confirmed.

District Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar told PTI that he had instructed officials to take immediate action to capture stray dogs and prevent further incidents.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed concern over the alarming rise in dog bite cases across institutional areas, including schools, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations, and ordered authorities to relocate such animals to designated shelters.