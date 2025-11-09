Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesStray Dogs Bite 40 People In Two Days In MP

Stray Dogs Bite 40 People In Two Days In MP

District Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar said he had instructed officials to take immediate action to capture stray dogs and prevent further incidents.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 40 people were bitten by stray dogs over the past two days in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, officials said on Saturday. Of these incidents, 35 attacks were carried out by just two dogs, according to health authorities.

Dr Ashok Badoniya, Block Medical Officer at the Patera Primary Health Centre, said the facility received 25 dog bite cases between Friday and Saturday, all apparently linked to a single stray dog.

Similarly, Dr BM Pant, Block Medical Officer in Batiyagarh, reported that another dog had bitten 10 people in the area.

In addition, five more victims were treated at the Damoh District Hospital following dog bites in the city, officials confirmed.

District Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar told PTI that he had instructed officials to take immediate action to capture stray dogs and prevent further incidents.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed concern over the alarming rise in dog bite cases across institutional areas, including schools, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations, and ordered authorities to relocate such animals to designated shelters.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Damoh MP Stray Dog Bite Cases
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Flagged Issues In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issues In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
Cities
Delhi Enters 'Red Zone' As AQI Crosses 'Severe' Mark In Several Areas Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
Delhi Enters 'Red Zone' As AQI Crosses 'Severe' Mark In Several Areas Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
World
Taliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha
Taliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha
Election 2025
Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Polls, CRPF Commandos Deployed
Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Polls, CRPF Commandos Deployed
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget