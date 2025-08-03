Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home

'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO

An army officer assaulted SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi resulting in serious injuries to the ground staff members including a spinal fracture.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

Four SpiceJet employees suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by a passenger at Srinagar Airport on July 26, 2025, said the airline in a statement on Sunday. 

According to the airline, the incident took place at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi, when the ground staff members flagged the extra weight of the cabin baggage beyond the permissible limit. They asked the passenger, reportedly an Army officer, to pay the applicable charges.

The passenger, however, turned aggressive and punched and kicked the staff members and attacked one of them with a queue stand, resulting in a spinal fracture and jaw injuries, the airline said further.

One of the employees collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger kept on kicking and hitting the fainted staff member. 

Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a "forceful kick" to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who fainted, the airline said.

According to the statement, the passenger was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kilograms, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kilograms. 

The ground staff employees politely informed the passenger about the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the airline said. 

But the passenger refused to pay the extra amount and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, which the airline said was in a clear violation of aviation safety protocols. 

He was escorted back by CISF personnel to the boarding gate, where he "grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff," the statement read further. 

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the matter, and the airline said it has begun the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. 

"SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation apprising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger," it added. 

The CCTV footage of the incident has been secured from the airport authorities and handed over to the police, the airline said

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News SpiceJet Army Officer ABP Live
Read more
