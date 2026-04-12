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HomeCitiesSpeeding Truck Runs Over People On MP Highway, 5 Killed

Speeding Truck Runs Over People On MP Highway, 5 Killed

The truck driver told police that he had briefly fallen asleep at the wheel and failed to notice the people on the road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding truck killed five on highway in Dindori.
  • Group stopped roadside after pickup vehicle puncture.
  • Truck driver claims falling asleep at wheel.
  • Injured person hospitalized; driver taken into custody.

At least five men were killed and one person was injured after a speeding truck ran over a group of people on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 12:30–1:00 am near Kikratalaab village under the Gadasarai police station area on the Jabalpur–Amarkantak National Highway. The victims were returning home in a pickup vehicle after attending a local event in Siliyari village.

According to officials, the vehicle developed a puncture late at night, forcing the occupants to stop by the roadside. While the driver attempted to change the tyre, the passengers stepped out and waited nearby.

Victims Thrown Into Air

Moments later, a fast-moving truck coming from the Amarkantak side lost control and rammed into the group. The impact was so severe that some victims were reportedly thrown several feet into the air.

Five people, including the pickup driver, died on the spot. One person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahni Singh said the truck driver claimed he had briefly fallen asleep at the wheel and failed to notice the people on the road. He also alleged that the victims were standing in the middle of the highway at the time of the collision. The driver has been taken into custody.

The deceased were residents of nearby villages, including Parsawah, Karbe Matta and Ufri. The incident has sparked anger among locals, who have raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving on the highway.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Dindori district on Sunday?

A speeding truck ran over a group of people on a highway, resulting in the deaths of at least five men and injuring one other person.

Where and when did the accident occur?

The accident happened near Kikratalaab village, Gadasarai police station area, on the Jabalpur–Amarkantak National Highway between 12:30–1:00 am on Sunday.

Why were the people stopped on the highway?

The pickup vehicle they were in developed a puncture, forcing them to stop by the roadside while the driver attempted to change the tire.

What was the cause of the accident according to the truck driver?

The truck driver claimed he briefly fell asleep at the wheel and failed to notice the people on the road.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The truck driver has been taken into custody, and police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dindori MP Accident MP News
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