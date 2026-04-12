Speeding Truck Runs Over People On MP Highway, 5 Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding truck killed five on highway in Dindori.

Group stopped roadside after pickup vehicle puncture.

Truck driver claims falling asleep at wheel.

Injured person hospitalized; driver taken into custody.

At least five men were killed and one person was injured after a speeding truck ran over a group of people on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 12:30–1:00 am near Kikratalaab village under the Gadasarai police station area on the Jabalpur–Amarkantak National Highway. The victims were returning home in a pickup vehicle after attending a local event in Siliyari village.

According to officials, the vehicle developed a puncture late at night, forcing the occupants to stop by the roadside. While the driver attempted to change the tyre, the passengers stepped out and waited nearby.

Victims Thrown Into Air

Moments later, a fast-moving truck coming from the Amarkantak side lost control and rammed into the group. The impact was so severe that some victims were reportedly thrown several feet into the air.

Five people, including the pickup driver, died on the spot. One person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahni Singh said the truck driver claimed he had briefly fallen asleep at the wheel and failed to notice the people on the road. He also alleged that the victims were standing in the middle of the highway at the time of the collision. The driver has been taken into custody.

The deceased were residents of nearby villages, including Parsawah, Karbe Matta and Ufri. The incident has sparked anger among locals, who have raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving on the highway.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.