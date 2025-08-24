Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Speeding Car Throws Cop In Air On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Hit-And-Run Caught On Cam

The shocking accident, captured on surveillance camera, shows the impact flinging the cop several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
A traffic policeman was left critically injured after being mowed down by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday evening. The shocking accident, captured on surveillance camera, shows the impact flinging the cop several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road.

The injured policeman has been identified as Vipin Kumar, who was on duty at the time of the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, and his condition remains critical, officials said.

Driver Fled After Collision

According to CCTV footage, Kumar was standing near a road divider when he noticed a speeding vehicle approaching. Despite attempting to move aside, the car rammed into him at high speed, throwing him into the air. The vehicle did not stop after the collision and continued along the expressway.

Another traffic policeman rushed to his colleague’s aid moments after the crash. The disturbing visuals have gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and calls for strict action against the accused driver.

Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

Local police reached the spot shortly after the incident and launched an investigation. A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to trace the absconding driver. Authorities are scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify the vehicle and its owner.

Further details on the identity of the driver and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited. Meanwhile, Vipin Kumar continues to battle for his life in the hospital.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
