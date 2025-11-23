Speeding Bolero Overturns After Slamming Into Mini-Truck On Gorakhpur–Varanasi Highway | WATCH

A calm morning commute on the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway turned chaotic on Saturday when a speeding Bolero crashed into a mini-truck and overturned on an overbridge, creating a moment of panic for everyone present.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Six-Second Sequence

The crash occurred around 6:15 am near the Majhgawan flyover, and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV. The footage shows just how quickly the situation spiralled out of control — a matter of mere seconds.

According to the video, the Bolero was approaching from the Varanasi side at a dangerously high speed. Moments later, the driver appeared to lose control and rammed into a Tata Magic travelling ahead.

Impact Sends Bolero Airborne

The force of the collision lifted the Bolero off the ground, causing it to flip before landing upright again. The dramatic sequence — from the moment of impact to the SUV regaining balance — lasted barely six seconds.

As soon as the vehicle stabilised, the driver jumped out and fled, leaving the overturned Bolero behind. Meanwhile, the goods loaded on the Tata Magic scattered across the road due to the force of the crash.

Police Seize Both Vehicles; No Injuries Reported

Police arrived shortly after being alerted and seized both vehicles as part of their investigation. Officers confirmed that, despite the intensity of the crash, no injuries were reported.