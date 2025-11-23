Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSpeeding Bolero Overturns After Slamming Into Mini-Truck On Gorakhpur–Varanasi Highway | WATCH

Speeding Bolero Overturns After Slamming Into Mini-Truck On Gorakhpur–Varanasi Highway | WATCH

Speeding Bolero hits mini-truck on Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway, flips, and lands upright. CCTV captures the dramatic crash; police seize vehicles, no injuries reported.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A calm morning commute on the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway turned chaotic on Saturday when a speeding Bolero crashed into a mini-truck and overturned on an overbridge, creating a moment of panic for everyone present.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Six-Second Sequence

The crash occurred around 6:15 am near the Majhgawan flyover, and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV. The footage shows just how quickly the situation spiralled out of control — a matter of mere seconds.

According to the video, the Bolero was approaching from the Varanasi side at a dangerously high speed. Moments later, the driver appeared to lose control and rammed into a Tata Magic travelling ahead.

Impact Sends Bolero Airborne

The force of the collision lifted the Bolero off the ground, causing it to flip before landing upright again. The dramatic sequence — from the moment of impact to the SUV regaining balance — lasted barely six seconds.

As soon as the vehicle stabilised, the driver jumped out and fled, leaving the overturned Bolero behind. Meanwhile, the goods loaded on the Tata Magic scattered across the road due to the force of the crash.

Police Seize Both Vehicles; No Injuries Reported

Police arrived shortly after being alerted and seized both vehicles as part of their investigation. Officers confirmed that, despite the intensity of the crash, no injuries were reported.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
CCTV Footage Bolero Crash Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway Majhgawan Flyover Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | COP30: Who Is The Enemy Of Real Progress?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget