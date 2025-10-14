SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi Asked To Give Rs 30,000 Monthly To 4th Wife, Sort Out Marital Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has directed Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohibullah Nadvi, to resolve his ongoing marital dispute with his wife Rumana Nadvi, through the court’s Mediation Centre. The court has given the couple three months to reach a settlement and ordered Nadvi to deposit Rs 55,000, of which Rs 30,000 per month will be paid to his wife as maintenance.

The court stated that if Nadvi fails to pay the Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance or if the couple is unable to reach an agreement at the Mediation Centre within three months, the court will resume proceedings in the matter. The three-month period has been provided to allow both parties to attempt a potential resolution and submit a report to the court.

The case will be placed before the appropriate bench after three months along with the Mediation and Reconciliation Centre’s report. Meanwhile, the court has ordered Nadvi to continue paying the current monthly maintenance amount from the date of the order.

The court added that if Nadvi fails to deposit the stipulated amount or pay the existing maintenance, or if the mediation fails, the interim order will automatically lapse.

Nadvi's Wife Rumana Files Case

According to Rumana Nadvi, she married Mohibullah on October 22, 2012. Mohibullah hails from Rajanagar village in Swar, Rampur. After their marriage, she learned that Mohibullah had previously been married three times. His first wife passed away from cancer, leaving him with two daughters. He then married two more times.

Rumana was his fourth wife, and Mohibullah now lives with his fifth wife. Rumana had also filed cases against him in Agra for assault and dowry harassment. She approached the court seeking compensation for maintenance. The couple has a 12-year-old son, Aminullah.

Mohibullah Nadvi’s Response

The SP MP stated that since the matter is sub judice, he would not comment on it. He added that he is visiting his parliamentary constituency Rampur to participate in various programs. Speaking about SP leader Azam Khan, Nadvi said, “I was elected by the people of Rampur, and instead of getting involved in controversies, I want to focus on the development of my constituency.”