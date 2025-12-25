Pre-Christmas Tragedy In Bengal: Explosion Seriously Injures Schoolboy In South 24 Parganas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPre-Christmas Tragedy In Bengal: Explosion Seriously Injures Schoolboy In South 24 Parganas

The BJP slammed the ruling TMC alleging the incident highlights a growing "bomb culture" in the state, while investigations continue to determine the exact cause.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A tragic incident unfolded on Christmas Eve in West Bengal’s Basanti area, where a child was seriously injured in an explosion at an under-construction house in the Khardimacha area. The incident cast a shadow of grief even as Christmas celebrations were underway elsewhere.

Local residents said they heard a sudden explosion on Wednesday evening from a partially built house in Khardimacha village. Rushing to the spot, they found a child lying injured. The child suffered severe injuries to his fingers and eyes and was rushed in critical condition to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Police Probe Underway, Bomb Angle Being Examined

Police from the Basanti police station said they are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a bomb. According to officials, sutli (a string commonly associated with crude explosives) was recovered from the area, strengthening suspicions. However, authorities said the exact cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Political Allegations Over Bomb Culture

As festive lights lit up roads across the state, Basanti remained gripped by shock and concern. The injured child is a Class IV student, locals said. One resident told reporters that there were conflicting claims about whether the blast was caused by a gas cylinder or an explosive, adding that police are probing all possibilities.

The BJP alleged that the child was injured in a bomb explosion at an under-construction house owned by Anar Sheikh. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya claimed that bomb-related incidents have become widespread in Bengal, alleging that such explosions have led to the deaths of several children in recent times. He said the situation reflected a growing culture of violence in the state.

Police have continued their investigation into the incident.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
