'I've Killed My Mother': Son Reaches Police Station In Ghaziabad After Slitting Mother's Throat

A shocking incident came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, where a son murdered his mother with a sickle. The accused surrendered to the police two hours after the murder and provided details of the entire incident. The police have taken the accused into custody and initiated an investigation.

Dispute Over Pension

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony located on Fafrana Road in the Modinagar police station area.

Rahul lived with his mother Madhu, his wife Parnita, and their 8-year-old son after the death of his father. The police investigation revealed that Rahul had been in a long-standing dispute with his mother. The mother used to give her pension money to her daughters, which made Rahul upset. He suspected that his mother might also transfer the property to his sisters. This dispute had been a cause of tension for several days.

According to family members, a major fight had taken place in the house eight days prior over the same issue. From that day onwards, communication between the two had reduced significantly, and the tension was continuously escalating.

Wife Sent To Her Parents' Home

During police interrogation, Rahul stated that he had sent his wife to her parents' home on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, around 12:30 PM, he attacked his mother with a sickle that was present in the house. He mentioned that he slit his mother's throat, which resulted in her immediate death.

After the murder, Rahul sat near his mother's body for about two hours. Then, he calmly went to the police station and said, “Sir, I have murdered my mother. The body is lying at home.” The police were shocked to hear his words and immediately sent a team to the spot.

Kapil, the deceased's son-in-law, said that the mother used to give her pension to her daughters, which is why Rahul often quarrelled with her. The family members had tried to reason with him several times, but Rahul's anger kept increasing. The atmosphere in the house had been tense for some days.

Police Conducting In-Depth Investigation

The police, upon arriving at the scene, found a blood-stained sickle in the house, which was used in the murder. The police have taken the accused, Rahul, into custody and started questioning him. According to the Modinagar police station, the murder was committed with a sharp weapon. The entire matter is being investigated. The interrogation of the accused son is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken.