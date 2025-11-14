Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Hospitalised After Nosebleed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Hospitalised After Nosebleed

The incident occurred during the finals of a musical competition, where the CM was present.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, after he experienced nose bleeding and high blood pressure while attending a programme at Rangpo Ground, his son said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Gangtok from the venue for medical attention, said his elder son and MLA, Aditya.

“He is recovering well. Although he has a history of nose bleeding, considering the possible risks, he was promptly taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure,” Aditya said.

He said the chief minister’s health is now stable and that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

“The CM is being kept under observation overnight to ensure there are no further complications,” Aditya added. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 06:54 AM (IST)
