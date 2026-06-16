Shun Arrogance, Follow Law: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Tells RSS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has asked the RSS to "shun the arrogance" and follow the law, asserting that it cannot simultaneously exercise "enormous social and political influence" while repeatedly insisting that it has no political agenda.

Kharge's late Monday social media post came in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rejecting calls for the Sangh to register itself.

He said Bhagwat's immediate assertion that the RSS is under no obligation to answer any questions -- "while he enjoys every protocol funded by taxpayers' is the most troubling." It reflects a mindset that public accountability is optional and that the organisation stands above legal scrutiny.

"In a constitutional democracy, no institution, however old or influential, enjoys that privilege. Shun the arrogance, follow the law and have your "office bearers" or "legal heads" come and explain to me," he added.

"Let me set the record straight. The RSS has every right to be a cultural organization. That is their choice. But it cannot simultaneously exercise enormous social and political influence while repeatedly insisting that it has no political agenda and therefore owes no public accountability. The BJP itself acknowledges the RSS as its ideological parent and their sway over public life is undeniable," he said.

The Home Minister claimed that the RSS receives donations through a vast ecosystem of 2500 plus affiliated organisations, both domestic and overseas and operates out of a sprawling headquarters in Delhi and other state capitals.

"The RSS chief enjoys Advanced Security Liaison protocol and other people of RSS have protocols funded by the taxpayer and the public is entitled to know whether the organisation complies with the same legal standards expected of everyone else," he said, adding that a formal recognition under law would settle this contradiction once and for all.

During an interaction in Kerala's Thrissur on Sunday, Bhagwat had rejected calls for the RSS to register itself, asserting that the organisation is neither secretive nor operating outside public scrutiny.

Bhagwat said the organisation had nothing to hide and conducted its activities openly.

Calling the demand to register "politics," he said such attempts were nothing new for the organisation.

Kharge had written to Bhagwat asking that RSS be registeed, clarify its legal status, and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets, arguing that it must uphold transparency and constitutional accountability.

Noting that the RSS, founded during the British rule, emerged through a process of public discussion and consensus, Bhagwat had also said that "Hindu Dharma is not registered. Many things are not registered. Those who want funds from the government require registration. That has to be there. But the government knows the Sangh exists." Responding, Kharge said the argument that a religion cannot be registered and therefore the RSS need not be registered is both flawed and absurd.

"The RSS cannot be considered to be representing any religion when they themselves are only 100 years in existence and no government has asked any religion to be registered," he said.

Clarifying that he has no objection to the RSS carrying out cultural, social, political or any other lawful activity, he further said, it can run schools, service organisations, think tanks or even a music academy if it chooses to. The only expectation is that it functions transparently and within the framework of the law, like every other organised body in this country.

"It is pursuant to this principle that a formal response has been requested in writing." Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President B K Hariprasad said Bhagwat's attempt to equate RSS with Hindu Dharma as "deeply shameful." "It is deeply shameful that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is attempting to equate the RSS with Hindu Dharma. Hindu Dharma is a timeless, diverse and inclusive civilization followed by billions across generations. It cannot and should not be reduced to any single organization," he posted on 'X'.

"Comparing an organization with a controversial and dubious historical background to an ancient faith is an insult to every Hindu who believes that Hinduism is far bigger than politics or ideology," he said.

Hariprasad said, those who constantly claim to be the sole protectors of Hinduism and lecture others on being "true Hindus" must answer: "Do they agree that Hindu Dharma and RSS are one and the same? If not, why the silence now." "....Hinduism belongs to all Hindus, not to any one group claiming ownership over it," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)